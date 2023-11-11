[Photo News] Protest in Seoul

Major South Korean umbrella unions the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions staged large-scale protests in Seoul on Saturday in a bid to encourage the immediate promulgation and enforcement of the "yellow envelope bill" -- a bill which aims to guarantee the negotiating rights of workers in indirect working arrangements.

The FKTU held protests starting from 1 p.m., in area between Yeouido station and Yeouinaru station, while KCTU staged protests starting from 2 p.m., in area between Seodaemun station and Dongnimmun station.

The number of participants who signed up to participate in the protests logged 100,000 in total.