[Photo News] Protest in Seoul

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 11, 2023 - 16:14

Major South Korean umbrella unions the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions staged large-scale protests in Seoul on Saturday in a bid to encourage the immediate promulgation and enforcement of the "yellow envelope bill" -- a bill which aims to guarantee the negotiating rights of workers in indirect working arrangements.

The FKTU held protests starting from 1 p.m., in area between Yeouido station and Yeouinaru station, while KCTU staged protests starting from 2 p.m., in area between Seodaemun station and Dongnimmun station.

The number of participants who signed up to participate in the protests logged 100,000 in total.

Members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions shout slogans during a protest staged at Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) Members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions shout slogans during a protest staged at Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions protest at Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) Members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions protest at Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
A member of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions makes a speech during a protest held in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) A member of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions makes a speech during a protest held in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

