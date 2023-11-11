Home

All cattle now vaccinated against lumpy skin disease

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 11, 2023 - 13:24

A farmer vaccinates cattle at a farm in Ulsan, 299 kilometers south of Seoul, in this Nov. 1, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap) A farmer vaccinates cattle at a farm in Ulsan, 299 kilometers south of Seoul, in this Nov. 1, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

The agriculture ministry said Saturday it has completed its nationwide campaign to vaccinate all cattle against lumpy skin (LSD) disease, less than a month after the country reported its first-ever infection.

The ministry has inoculated some 4.05 million cattle in the country to protect them against LSD after launching the intensive vaccination campaign following its first-ever case of LSD on Oct. 20.

Authorities, meanwhile, plan to remain vigilant for the time being as it will take three weeks for the cattle to develop antibodies.

The country has confirmed 88 cases nationwide, including one from the previous day, and authorities are conducting an in-depth analysis of six suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. (Yonhap)

