All cattle now vaccinated against lumpy skin disease

Most Popular
-
1
Carrot knife fad: harmful implications in knife-fearing nation
-
2
S. Korea to honor fallen UN Korean War veterans in annual ceremony in Busan
-
3
Unionized Seoul subway workers threaten second strike
-
4
Democratic Party of Korea threatens another impeachment of Yoon appointee
-
5
‘Obstruction of justice’: Opposition retracts impeachment vs prosecutor after backlash
-
6
Billboard-topping boy band Stray Kids returns to 'rock'
-
7
'Snub' of police officers who helped catch fugitive stirs controversy
-
8
Han Kang wins prestigious French award for foreign literature
-
9
South Korea’s biggest comedy TV show returns after 3 years
-
10
[Bobby Ghosh] No, Gazans can’t rise up against Hamas
All cattle now vaccinated against lumpy skin diseaseBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 11, 2023 - 13:24
The agriculture ministry said Saturday it has completed its nationwide campaign to vaccinate all cattle against lumpy skin (LSD) disease, less than a month after the country reported its first-ever infection.
The ministry has inoculated some 4.05 million cattle in the country to protect them against LSD after launching the intensive vaccination campaign following its first-ever case of LSD on Oct. 20.
Authorities, meanwhile, plan to remain vigilant for the time being as it will take three weeks for the cattle to develop antibodies.
The country has confirmed 88 cases nationwide, including one from the previous day, and authorities are conducting an in-depth analysis of six suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Pyongyang reconfirms stronger ties with Russia despite warning
-
DP calls Yoon to promulgate contentions bills passed this week
-
‘Obstruction of justice’: Opposition retracts impeachment vs prosecutor after backlash