Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a join Netflix’s new crime thriller series, ‘Karma’By Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 14:28
Park Hae-soo from “Squid Game” and “Narco-Saints,” and Shin Min-a from “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” and “Our Blues” will meet for Netflix’s new crime thriller series, “Karma” (working title). The Korean original title roughly translates to “ill-fated relationship.”
Based on the Kakao webtoon of the same title by Hwang Joon-ho, the series follows characters who are tightly entangled in doomed relationships.
“Karma” is director Lee Il-hyung’s first series after helming “A Violent Prosecutor” (2016) and "Remember" (2022).
Shin plays a doctor who lives with psychological trauma following an incident that took place when she was young. Park plays a witness who makes a secret deal to cover up an accident that he saw.
Actor Lee Hee-joon stars as a debt-saddled character who wishes to do anything to cancel his debts, despite the continued threats from a loan shark.
Actor Kim Sung-kyun and Gong Seung-yeon also appear in the series, and actor Lee Kwang-soo plays a successful Eastern medicine doctor whose life soon changes due to a sudden incident.
A specific release date for the series is unconfirmed.
