Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
  2. 2

    [KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?

    [KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?
  3. 3

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
  4. 4

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
  5. 5

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
  1. 6

    Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills

    Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills
  2. 7

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
  3. 8

    Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year

    Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
  4. 9

    AI in your pocket: Samsung Galaxy S to feature real-time phone call translator

    AI in your pocket: Samsung Galaxy S to feature real-time phone call translator
  5. 10

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
피터빈트

[ Photo News] Universe of light

By Park Ga-young

Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 14:23

    • Link copied

A visitor takes a photo of a lantern made to resemble Rome's Colosseum at the exhibition, A visitor takes a photo of a lantern made to resemble Rome's Colosseum at the exhibition, "Cosmo Di Luci," at the Korea Culture Center in Rome, Italy on Thursday (local time). The exhibition, which runs until Dec. 1, is prepared by the Joint Preservation Committee of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and the Korea Cultural Center in Italy. (Yonhap).
Visitors take photos of lanterns displayed at the exhibition Visitors take photos of lanterns displayed at the exhibition "Cosmo Di Luci" at the Korea Culture Center in Rome, Italy on Thursday (local time). The exhibition, which runs until Dec. 1, is prepared by the Joint Preservation Committee of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and the Korea Cultural Center in Italy. (Yonhap)
Visitors participate in the opening ceremony of Visitors participate in the opening ceremony of "Cosmo Di Luci," an exhibition that highlights lanterns at the Korea Culture Center in Rome, Italy on Thursday (local time). The exhibition, which runs until Dec. 1, isprepared by the Joint Preservation Committee of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and the Korea Cultural Center in Italy. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines