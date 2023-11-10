Seoul shares open lower on Fed chief's remark

Most Popular
-
1
US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
-
2
Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
-
3
[KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?
-
4
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
5
Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
-
6
[Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
-
7
Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills
-
8
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
9
Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
-
10
This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
Seoul shares open lower on Fed chief's remarkBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 09:35
South Korean stocks opened lower Friday in line with overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 20.68 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,406.40 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
US stocks sagged overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated interest rates may be hiked again if needed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.9 percent.
In Seoul, market heavyweights remained weak. Top market cap Samsung Electronics decreased 0.71 percent and leading top battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 2.21 percent.
Top steelmaker Posco Holdings slumped 2.28 percent and leading refiner SK Innovation also shed 2.21 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,318.75 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 8.65 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Park, Blinken condemn N. Korean provocations, military support to Russia
-
Han Kang wins prestigious French award for foreign literature
-
S. Korean, US defense chiefs to discuss broadening military partnership