Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
  2. 2

    Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey

    Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey
  3. 3

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
  4. 4

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
  5. 5

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
  1. 6

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
  2. 7

    [Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20

    [Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
  3. 8

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
  4. 9

    Samsung Electronics unveils own generative AI, Samsung Gauss

    Samsung Electronics unveils own generative AI, Samsung Gauss
  5. 10

    Gov't to combat bedbug infestations with major 4-week campaign

    Gov't to combat bedbug infestations with major 4-week campaign
피터빈트

Gangnam-gu receives safety award at Smart City Expo World Congress

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 17:30

    • Link copied

Gangnam-gu head Cho Sung-myung (right) receives the safety and resilience award at the Smart City Expo World Congress’ World Smart City Awards in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday. (Gangnam-gu Office) Gangnam-gu head Cho Sung-myung (right) receives the safety and resilience award at the Smart City Expo World Congress’ World Smart City Awards in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday. (Gangnam-gu Office)

Gangnam-gu in southern Seoul was selected as the winner of the safety and resilience award at the Smart City Expo World Congress’ World Smart City Awards in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.

The World Smart City Awards are an international competition among cities around the globe that recognize projects, ideas and strategies that make cities more livable, sustainable and economically viable.

Gangnam-gu received the safety and resilience award for its smart city policy supporting the welfare and safety of marginalized groups, and was the only district from South Korea recognized during this year’s event. Titled “Seamless Urban Resilience for Everyone, Everytime and Everywhere,” Gangnam-gu was recognized for guaranteeing digital rights to the elderly, those with disabilities and the youth, and for using its advanced digital technologies to respond to emergencies and to guarantee public safety.

“I hope that Gangnam-gu’s vision and value of its smart city will be widely spread to the international community after receiving this award,” said Gangnam-gu head Cho Sung-myung.

“Gangnam-gu will continue to actively introduce digital solutions to solve various social problems and to develop a city that is sustainable.”

More from Headlines