Blinken, Park condemn NK's provocation, military support to Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin speak during a press conference after their meeting held in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned North Korea's provocative actions and its provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine in a joint news conference Thursday with South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin.

"We share profound concerns about the DPRK's growing and dangerous military cooperation with Russia," Blinken said, referring to North Korea as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Park and I spoke about further actions that our countries can take with partners to intensify pressure on Moscow not to transfer military technologies to DPRK in violation of multiple (United Nations) Security Council resolutions."

Over alleged military cooperation between Pyongyang and the Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, Park and Blinken did not elaborate when asked if there was proof of direct bilateral cooperation.

Park said, "(South Korea) is paying close attention to any potential cooperation between North Korea and Hamas in terms of weapons, strategies or tactics employed by Hamas."

They would consider heaping more sanctions on North Korea should any indication of cooperation be discovered, Park said.

"We are keeping close tabs on the situation in the Middle East because we see that the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East may pose security challenges on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

The conversation between Park and Blinken also touched upon the inter-Korean military pact signed in 2018 during the former Moon Jae-in administration. Blinken said, "Secretary of Defense (Lloyd) Austin will be in Korea this weekend and I hope we could pursue these conversations."

Park expressed hopes that China -- ahead of an anticipated meeting next week between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping -- will play a mediating role in the military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, on the grounds that the increasing geopolitical tension in East Asia due to Pyongyang-Moscow exchanges "undermines Beijing's national interest."

The remarks came during the US top diplomat's first visit to South Korea in under three years. Blinken's two-day visit beginning Wednesday is the first of its kind after President Yoon Suk Yeol came to power.

Blinken's meeting with South Korean officials was also joined by US Deputy Chief of Staff Tom Sullivan, US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller.

On Thursday, Blinken, who arrived in Seoul the night before, met Park, Yoon and Yoon's national security adviser Cho Tae-yong.