Park Bom to return with new single ‘I’

Park Bom, formerly of disbanded 2NE1, is returning with a new single, “I,” for the first time in a year and eight months since her last single, “Flower.” A teaser for the song's music video has been uploaded on her agency’s official YouTube channel Wednesday.

According to D-Nation Entertainment on Thursday, Park's upcoming single will be released at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 via various streaming sites. The title “I” reportedly expresses Park’s own lonely and calm images, comparing her to a despairing child.

The teaser video shows a woman spending time alone in an empty room. The woman’s expression is indifferent and the light coming through the windows highlights the lonely and gloomy atmosphere of the video.

In the 21-second clip, Park’s voice is captured at the end of it, featuring her distinctive and unique tone as well as her mature musical capabilities.

“I” is a pop ballad song that combines an acoustic guitar melody with an electric guitar, featuring Park’s voice.