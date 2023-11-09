Most Popular
-
1
US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
-
2
Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey
-
3
S. Korea retracts bans on disposable cups at cafes, restaurants
-
4
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
5
Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
-
6
Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
-
7
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
8
[Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
-
9
This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
-
10
Samsung Electronics unveils own generative AI, Samsung Gauss
Park Bom to return with new single ‘I’By Park Ye-eun
Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 16:46
Park Bom, formerly of disbanded 2NE1, is returning with a new single, “I,” for the first time in a year and eight months since her last single, “Flower.” A teaser for the song's music video has been uploaded on her agency’s official YouTube channel Wednesday.
According to D-Nation Entertainment on Thursday, Park's upcoming single will be released at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 via various streaming sites. The title “I” reportedly expresses Park’s own lonely and calm images, comparing her to a despairing child.
The teaser video shows a woman spending time alone in an empty room. The woman’s expression is indifferent and the light coming through the windows highlights the lonely and gloomy atmosphere of the video.
In the 21-second clip, Park’s voice is captured at the end of it, featuring her distinctive and unique tone as well as her mature musical capabilities.
“I” is a pop ballad song that combines an acoustic guitar melody with an electric guitar, featuring Park’s voice.
More from Headlines
-
Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers launch 2-day strike
-
Top court orders Oxy to compensate indirect victim of toxic humidifier sterilizer