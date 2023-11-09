[Photo News] Samsung chief at pacific islands forum

Most Popular
[Photo News] Samsung chief at pacific islands forumBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 16:11
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong (far right) poses with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown (center) and South Korean Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Cho Seung-hwan at the Pacific Islands Forum held on the Cook Islands in the South Pacific Ocean, Wednesday. The Samsung chief also met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the event. Lee promoted the tech giant’s corporate social responsibility program and Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, according to Samsung. (Cook Islands Foreign Affairs and Immigration)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
