[김대균의 영어산책] 유명 스포츠 스타들의 명언으로 공부하는 영어

최근에 은가누(Ngannou)와 타이슨 퓨리(Tyson Fury)간의 빅 매치가 있었다. 이들 간의 Trash Talk이 참 재미있었다. 퓨리의 판정승으로 끝났지만 개인적으로는 은가누가 이긴 경기로 보였다. Tyson Fury가 은가누 에게 ‘한 수 가르쳐 주지’라는 의미로 다음과 같이 말했다. “Let me take you to school.”(학교 데려다 줄게). 그러자 은가누(Ngannou)는 다음과 같이 받아 쳤다. You a bad professor. How is that school going? Who is taking who to school? Because to me, it looks like I’m the one taking you to school.’(당신은 나쁜 교수야. 그 학교는 잘 되고 있나? 누가 누구를 학교에 데려다 준다고 그래? 내가 보기엔 내가 널 학교에 데려다 주는 사람 같거든.) 유명 스포츠 선수들의 명언들을 모아보았다.

1. Mike Tyson (Boxing): "Everyone has a plan 'till they get punched in the mouth."(모든 사람들은 계획이 다 있다. 엄청 쳐 맞기 전 까지는)

2. Michael Jordan (Basketball): "I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed."(나는 선수 생활 동안 9000개 이상의 슛을 놓쳤다. 거의 300경기를 졌다. 26번은 승부를 결정짓는 슛을 던질 수 있다고 믿었다가 놓쳤다. 제 인생에서 실패를 거듭하고 또 거듭했다. 그래서 성공할 수 있었다)

3. Muhammad Ali (Boxing): "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can't hit what the eyes can't see."(나비처럼 날고 벌처럼 쏜다. 눈이 볼 수 없는 것은 손이 칠 수 없다.)

4. Babe Ruth (Baseball): "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game."(결코 삼진아웃에 대한 두려움 때문에 게임을 하지 않으면 안된다)

5. Pele (Football/Soccer): "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."(성공은 결코 우연이 아니다. 성공은 노력, 인내, 학습, 공부, 희생, 그리고 무엇보다도 자신이 하고 있거나 배우고 있는 일에 대한 사랑이다)

6. Serena Williams (Tennis): "A champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall."(챔피언은 승리에 의해서가 아니라 졌을 때 어떻게 회복할 수 있는지에 의해 정의된다)

7. Kobe Bryant (Basketball): "The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do."(가장 중요한 것은 사람들이 하고 싶은 일이 무엇이든 잘할 수 있도록 영감을 주는 것이다)

8. Tom Brady (American Football): "I didn't come this far to only come this far, so we've still got further to go."(나는 여기 까지만 오려고 여기까지 온 것이 아니기 때문에 아직 갈 길이 멀다.)

9. Lance Armstrong (Cycling): "Pain is temporary. Quitting lasts forever."(고통은 일시적이다.. 포기하는 것은 영원히 지속된다)

10. LeBron James (Basketball): "I like criticism. It makes you strong."(나는 비판을 좋아한다. 그것은 당신을 강하게 만든다)

11. Vince Lombardi (American Football Coach): "Winners never quit and quitters never win."(승자는 절대 그만두지 않고, 그만두는 사람은 절대 이기지 못한다)

12. Michael Phelps (Swimming): "You can't put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get."(그 무엇에도 제한을 둘 수 없다. 더 많이 꿈꿀수록 더 멀리 갈 수 있다)

13. Roger Federer (Tennis): "I'm a very positive thinker, and I think that is what helps me the most in difficult moments."(나는 매우 긍정적인 사고를 하는 사람이고, 그것이 가장 어려운 순간에 나에게 가장 큰 도움이 되는 것 같다)

14. Ronda Rousey (Martial Arts): "Winning is a habit. Unfortunately, so is losing."(승리는 습관이다. 불행히도 지는 것도 역시 습관이다)

15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football/Soccer): "I am not a perfectionist, but I like to feel that things are done well."(나는 완벽주의자는 아니지만 일이 잘 되었다고 느끼는 것을 좋아한다)

16. Usain Bolt (Sprinting): "Don't think about the start of the race, think about the ending."(경주의 시작을 생각하지 말고 끝을 생각하라!)

17. Arnold Palmer (Golf): "The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done."(인생에서 가장 보람 있는 일은 종종 할 수 없을 것처럼 보이는 일들이다)

18. Shaquille O'Neal (Basketball): "Excellence is not a singular act, but a habit. You are what you repeatedly do."(탁월함은 단 한 번의 행동이 아니라 습관이다. 당신이 반복적으로 하는 것이 바로 당신이다.)

19. Lionel Messi (Soccer/Football): "You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it."(꿈을 이루기 위해서는 싸워야 한다. 당신은 그 꿈을 위해 희생하고 열심히 노력해야 한다)

20. Joe Namath (American Football): "When you have confidence, you can have a lot of fun. And when you have fun, you can do amazing things."(당신이 자신감이 있으면 많은 것을 즐길 수 있다. 그리고 즐거우면 당신은 놀라운 일을 할 수 있다)

21. Billie Jean King (Tennis): "Champions keep playing until they get it right."(챔피언은 제대로 될 때까지 계속 플레이한다)