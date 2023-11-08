[From the scene] Jazz music livens up Seoul's streets

On Tuesday afternoon, a special performance took place on the streets of Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, sending cheerful messages to passersby, mostly office workers at nearby buildings. Ma Hak-jeong, 36, who started her musical career as a vocalist in a jazz orchestra but now performs as a soloist, began her performance with IU's "My Old Story."

Ma Hak-jeong sings "Cheer Up" by C-Clef on the streets of the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Tuesday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald) Ma Hak-jeong sings "Cheer Up" by C-Clef on the streets of the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Tuesday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Ma considered quitting her work as a vocalist during the COVID-19 pandemic when strict social distancing measures meant there were no opportunities to perform. Yet, music was her only hope, she said. "During the pandemic, I worked on songs with cheerful lyrics, which gave me a lot of emotional support. Likewise, for those who may have been hit with hard times, I hope that my songs will encourage them," said Ma. In a sweet yet husky voice, Ma continued with two more covers of K-pop songs and her own song, "Cheer Up." Ma recorded "Cheer Up" as a member of C-Clef. Although the band failed to gain attention, "Cheer Up" did score some success in 2019 when it was used in a TV commercial for Bacchus, an energy drink. The lyrics of "Cheer Up" were dedicated to working women who juggle raising children with working, Ma explained. The performance was part of the 2023 Seoul Street Performance: Guseok Guseok Live, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. With a budget of 1.35 billion won ($1 million), the city provides artists with opportunities to perform while presenting cultural experiences to the public. In the Donuimun Museum Village, near the Gwanghwamun Square, a traditional Korean instrument player took to the stage. "Haeguem" player Eunhan performed Kim Dae-myung's “In Front of the Post Office in Autumn” and the Carpenters' “Top of the World” at the request of her fans.

"Haegeum" player Eunhan plays "Traces of Summer" at the Donuimun Museum Village in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald) "Haegeum" player Eunhan plays "Traces of Summer" at the Donuimun Museum Village in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Eunhan introduces herself as a modern musician who promotes the many charms of haeguem. Impressed by her friends' performance of "Amazing Grace" on the haegum, she also took up the instrument, Eunhan explained. "People usually regard haeguem as an instrument for sad gugak pieces. But, the haegum has many different aspects that people will also find attractive," Eunhan said. The performance included "A Piece of Spring," "Traces of Summer," "The Path of Winter" and "The Day, After July 7th," which Eunhan wrote in the style of jazz and new-age music, as well as in a mix of the two genres. The performance marked the premiere for "The Day, After July 7th." The performance also invited a jazz duo, Grooveus, composed of saxophonist and vocalist Han Hun-sik and keyboardist and vocalist Park Ji-yun. Han and Park, a married couple, originally started Grooveus as a jazz orchestra with 12 sessions but the other players left to pursue other work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jazz duo Grooveus, composed of saxophonist Han Hun-sik (left) and keyboardist Park Ji-yun, performs "September" by Earth, Wind and Fire at the Donuimun Musuem Village in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald) Jazz duo Grooveus, composed of saxophonist Han Hun-sik (left) and keyboardist Park Ji-yun, performs "September" by Earth, Wind and Fire at the Donuimun Musuem Village in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)