N. Korea still has goal of normalizing ties with US: KINU president

President of the state-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, Kim Chun-sig, speaks at his office in Seoul on Oct. 30. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) President of the state-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, Kim Chun-sig, speaks at his office in Seoul on Oct. 30. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

North Korea's paramount foreign policy imperative continues to revolve around the pursuit of normalized relations with the United States. The strategic goal is seen as the linchpin to unlocking the potential for lifting economic sanctions while retaining its nuclear arsenal, the president of the state-funded Korea Institute for National Unification said. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in unambiguous pronouncements, has characterized the prevailing global geopolitical landscape as a "new Cold War" in his public speeches. Concurrently, Kim has actively pursued a deepening alignment with Beijing and Moscow, paying no heed to the US' repeated overture to resume talks without preconditions. For certain observers, this trajectory is perceived as nothing short of a strategic and foundational shift in North Korea's foreign policy, signifying a departure from the decadeslong endeavor to normalize relations with Washington, a path initially paved during the leadership of the late Kim Jong-il in the 1990s. However, KINU President Kim Chun-sig, who held the role of vice unification minister during the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration, said North Korea has not deviated from its longstanding pursuit of the overarching goal. "North Korea sees the US as the country which has the key for North Korea to lift sanctions while receiving acquiescence to the possession of nuclear weapons,” Kim told The Korea Herald on Oct. 30 at his office in Seoul. "North Korea perceives the US as holding the most critical elements for the country's survival, prosperity and development. However, North Korea's pursuit of improved relations with the US, while simultaneously maintaining its nuclear arsenal, is currently not a feasible approach. Should it be realized, the security situation in Northeast Asia would change completely."

Then-US President Donald Trump (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for a social dinner on Feb. 27, 2019, at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (File Photo - White House) Then-US President Donald Trump (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for a social dinner on Feb. 27, 2019, at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (File Photo - White House)

Despite Kim Jong-un's costly blunder at the summit with then-US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in 2019, the regime remains steadfast in considering the improvement of relations with the US as its "foremost foreign policy strategy." In the quest to achieve the Byungjin policy, a strategy that appears to have been revitalized following Kim Jong-un's proclamation of a new strategic direction in April 2018, ahead of the first US-North Korea summit, the economic concession from the US becomes a pivotal necessity. This policy endeavors to concurrently advance the goals of nuclear weapons possession and economic prosperity. He further stated, "If a favorable opportunity arises to strengthen relations with the US, North Korea will actively strive toward that goal." Kim also noted that while there are loopholes due to the lack of cooperation from China and Russia, sanctions are still effective. Crucial resources that have the potential to fuel North Korea's economic growth are not entering the country, and limited investment is hampering substantial economic development in a country already grappling with economic challenges. Kim also explained that the current, closer alignment between North Korea and Russia should be understood from a twofold perspective. "The shift can be interpreted as a continuation of North Korea's long-established tradition of practicing equidistance diplomacy or maintaining a delicate balancing act in its foreign relations, a strategy it historically employed between both China and the Soviet Union," he said. With its foreign trade almost entirely dependent on China, North Korea finds this situation less than optimal. Therefore, it appears that North Korea is actively seeking avenues to bolster its ties with Russia and expand bilateral trade between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept. 13. (File Photo - AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept. 13. (File Photo - AP)

Moreover, in the context of the grinding war in Ukraine, Moscow and Pyongyang have identified mutual interests that have contributed to the enhancement of their relations. The bilateral relationship historically lacked significant depth, characterized by minimal economic exchange and a shortage of shared interests. However, the current landscape has witnessed a transformation. Notably, Russia's extensive resource consumption in the Ukraine war has generated a demand for weapons adhering to Soviet standards, a resource that North Korea possesses in abundance. From North Korea's perspective, their interest extends beyond weaponry. They have expressed interest in a range of resources from Russia, including food, energy and military technology. "However, it's vital to recognize that, in my assessment, this mutual need is a short-term development," Kim said. "North Korea's economic attractiveness remains constrained, and as the demand for war materials diminishes, their relationship will not maintain its current depth in my opinion." When asked whether North Korea's denuclearization is still an achievable goal, Kim gave an affirmative response. However, the failure of the veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities, particularly China's acquiescence, has facilitated North Korea's ongoing nuclear buildup.

The US Air Force's nuclear-capable B-52 heavy bomber conducts a formation flight while being escorted by fighter jets from South Korea, the US, and Japan during a first-ever trilateral air exercise on Oct.22 south of the Korean Peninsula. (File Photo - United States Air Force) The US Air Force's nuclear-capable B-52 heavy bomber conducts a formation flight while being escorted by fighter jets from South Korea, the US, and Japan during a first-ever trilateral air exercise on Oct.22 south of the Korean Peninsula. (File Photo - United States Air Force)