Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Race issue enters Korean politics

    Race issue enters Korean politics
  2. 2

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning
  3. 3

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect
  4. 4

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
  5. 5

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam
  1. 6

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide
  2. 7

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs
  3. 8

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair
  4. 9

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe
  5. 10

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks
피터빈트

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 09:37

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street over a slide in Treasury yields there.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 10.84 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,454.80 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks closed higher overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.9 percent amid an easing of Treasury yields there.

In Seoul, battery and bio-related shares opened stronger, with leading battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution rising 2.03 percent and SK bioscience adding 2.52 percent.

Telecom companies also gained ground, with industry leader SK Telecom rising 0.1 percent and No. 2 rival KT jumping 0.76 percent.

Leading steelmaker Posco Holdings rose 0.65 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor also added 0.11 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1303.85 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 4.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines