LG Twins turn rare triple play in Korean Series

Most Popular
-
6
Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair
-
7
Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs
-
8
Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks
-
9
[Israel-Hamas war] Lessons from Hamas attack: Is S. Korea prepared for unconventional conflict?
-
10
S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt
LG Twins turn rare triple play in Korean SeriesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 22:10
The LG Twins turned a rare triple play in the opening game of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz on Tuesday.
With runners at first and second with nobody out in the top of the second inning, the Wiz's Moon Sang-chul put down a bunt trying to advance the runners. But the ball stopped right in front of the home plate in fair territory.
Catcher Park Dong-won picked it up and threw out the lead runner Jang Sung-woo at third, where shortstop Oh Ji-hwan was covering the bag. Oh then threw to first base to nab Moon for the second out.
Bae Jung-dae, who had made the turn at second base, tried to take third base on the throw. But then second baseman Shin Min-jae, covering the first base bag, alertly threw to third baseman Moon Bo-gyeong to get Bae to complete only the second triple play in Korean Series history.
It was initially ruled as a triple play but the official scorer only awarded the Twins with a double play, with Bae getting thrown out trying to advance in a separate play. Then in another ruling change later in the game, the play ended up becoming a triple play.
It was the first triple play in the Korean Series since Game 7 of the 2004 event, and just the fourth trifecta in postseason history.
More from Headlines
-
Race issue enters Korean politics
-
Kosdaq volatility persists after short selling ban
-
S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide