[Photo News] Korea-China mutual growth

Sohn Kyung-shik (left), the CJ Group chairman who doubles as chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, poses with China Center for International Economic Exchanges Executive Vice Chairman Bi Jinquan at the headquarters of the Chinese think tank in Beijing, Tuesday. During his three-day visit to China that started Monday, Sohn held a series of meetings with high-level officials of major business groups and research centers in Beijing to discuss ways to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries. (Korea Enterprises Federation)