    Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan

    S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning

    Samsung family members selling W2.6 trillion worth of shares to cover inheritance taxes

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks

    S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt

[Photo News] Korea-China mutual growth

By Park Han-na

Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 16:53

Sohn Kyung-shik (left), the CJ Group chairman who doubles as chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, poses with China Center for International Economic Exchanges Executive Vice Chairman Bi Jinquan at the headquarters of the Chinese think tank in Beijing, Tuesday. During his three-day visit to China that started Monday, Sohn held a series of meetings with high-level officials of major business groups and research centers in Beijing to discuss ways to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries. (Korea Enterprises Federation)

