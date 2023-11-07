Home

Defense minister rejects plans for J-Hope to host military event

By Park Ye-eun

Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 16:53

Screenshot of J-Hope of BTS (Weverse) Screenshot of J-Hope of BTS (Weverse)

Plans to have J-Hope of BTS host a military cooking competition have been canceled on orders of the defense minister.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik confirmed that he canceled the plans to have J-Hope host the International Military Cooking Competition.

"I think that it is only right that (a person) carries out the military duties just like any other soldier, regardless of being BTS," Shin said.

According to Shin, plans to have J-Hope and a TV announcer host the event were initially submitted for his review.

"I gave orders not to assign duties that fall outside of their (military) positions to soldiers who were celebrities before joining the military."

J-Hope is currently serving as an assistant instructor at an Army recruit training center as part of his national service.

The International Military Cooking Competition, now in its fourth edition, identifies and celebrates culinary talent among the Korean, US and Singaporean militaries. This year it will be held at the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. in Yangjae-dong, Seoul.

J-Hope officially began his military service on April 18. He has since been serving as an assistant instructor at the recruit training center of the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

Currently, three of the seven members of K-pop sensation BTS are enlisted for their compulsory military service: Jin, J-Hope and Suga.

