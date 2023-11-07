Kard signs with Cardi B, Post Malone's agency

Co-ed K-pop quartet Kard is set to expand its scope in the US after signing with the United Talent Agency, the American company representing global pop star Post Malone.

DSP Media and its parent company RBW on Tuesday announced Kard has signed an exclusive contract with the California-based talent agency, whose roster of artists include some of the world's most celebrated musicians, including the likes of Cardi B, Jason Derulo, Rosalia and The Kid Laroi.

"Kard is set to extend its global influence through UTA's worldwide network. Kard, which has gained global prominence through numerous world tours, anticipates a great synergy with UTA's systematic support," RBW said in its statement Tuesday.

Comprising four members J. Seph, BM, So-min and Ji-woo, Kard debuted in 2017 and has since cemented a global career based on its co-ed identity and unique moombahton and tropical-infused sounds.

The group recently held its world tour, "Playground," in the US and Europe where it performed in 16 cities between August and September. The quartet is set to fly to the Philippines next month to attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards on Dec. 14.

The group is also set to release a new song, DSP Media announced through a separate statement Tuesday. Kard's new song, "Fireworks," will come out Nov. 14 as part of the "Plus Memory Play Project," under which many K-pop singers have released songs, including Pentagon's Hui and singer-songwriter Rothy.