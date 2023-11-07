Most Popular
-
1
Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan
-
2
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
3
Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning
-
4
Samsung family members selling W2.6 trillion worth of shares to cover inheritance taxes
-
5
Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect
Kard signs with Cardi B, Post Malone's agency
Co-ed quartet to release a new song on Nov. 14By Choi Ji-won
Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 16:28
Co-ed K-pop quartet Kard is set to expand its scope in the US after signing with the United Talent Agency, the American company representing global pop star Post Malone.
DSP Media and its parent company RBW on Tuesday announced Kard has signed an exclusive contract with the California-based talent agency, whose roster of artists include some of the world's most celebrated musicians, including the likes of Cardi B, Jason Derulo, Rosalia and The Kid Laroi.
"Kard is set to extend its global influence through UTA's worldwide network. Kard, which has gained global prominence through numerous world tours, anticipates a great synergy with UTA's systematic support," RBW said in its statement Tuesday.
Comprising four members J. Seph, BM, So-min and Ji-woo, Kard debuted in 2017 and has since cemented a global career based on its co-ed identity and unique moombahton and tropical-infused sounds.
The group recently held its world tour, "Playground," in the US and Europe where it performed in 16 cities between August and September. The quartet is set to fly to the Philippines next month to attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards on Dec. 14.
The group is also set to release a new song, DSP Media announced through a separate statement Tuesday. Kard's new song, "Fireworks," will come out Nov. 14 as part of the "Plus Memory Play Project," under which many K-pop singers have released songs, including Pentagon's Hui and singer-songwriter Rothy.
More from Headlines
-
Race issue enters Korean politics
-
Kosdaq volatility persists after short selling ban
-
S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide