'Justice will prevail': G-Dragon insists no drug use, tests negative

K-pop star G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, speaks to reporters before he enters the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency building for questioning over alleged drug use, Monday. (Yonhap)

K-pop singer Kwon Ji-yong, more known by his moniker G-Dragon, maintained confidence following the first session of police questioning over alleged illegal drug use on Monday.

"Justice will prevail," he posted on his Instagram account through an image on Monday night, following the police questioning session that afternoon. Below the four-letter Korean idiom, he marked in bold, "Everything will go in its right way in the end."

The Instagram post came a few hours after Kwon left Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Nonhyeon Police Station at around 5:25 p.m., following a four-hour interrogation session.

"I received negative results from the rapid drug test," he said to reporters as he left the police building, adding, "I've also made an urgent request for a comprehensive drug test. I hope the investigative authorities announce the results fast."

Asked whether the police showed him any evidence (of alleged drug use), he said flatly, "I suppose not. No, they didn't."

He had a carefree manner throughout the four minutes or so that he stood in front of the reporters, stormed by questions. He answered with ease and even joked at times.

On what he talked about during the four-hour grilling, he said it "was done laughing," but quickly said, "That was a joke."

"I don't think so," he replied when asked whether Monday's interrogation session was conducted unreasonably. "The police acted out of their professional duty after receiving somebody's testimony, and I also came here to prove myself unrelated to any drug crimes."

At the end, he smiled widely when a reporter mentioned that many people were following his case.

"Yes, I know many people are watching. Please don't worry too much. I hope they can trust and wait for me," he said before leaving.

The singer, also a member of now-defunct group Big Bang, was booked without detention around two weeks ago for breaching the Narcotics Control Act. Reports showed his name came up during a recent bust into a drug ring in the Gangnam area, in which actor Lee Sun-kyun was also indicted.

Kwon has been denying the accusation through his lawyer since the news first broke out. On Oct. 31, he said he submitted all the necessary evidence for the probe and repeated he will "sincerely cooperate in the investigations."

The public was clearly divided over Kwon's confident demeanor toward the drug allegations. Many people, especially his fans, seemed to be on his side, supporting Kwon's efforts to prove himself innocent.

But there were still some who remained skeptical. Although the rapid test results came out negative, a few months ago, Kwon's fans voiced concerns that he was acting strangely, twisting his body and scratching it abnormally, and assumed these signs could indicate drug use.

Kwon is not free from suspicions as this is his second time being embroiled in a drug case. In 2011, he was investigated for alleged marijuana use in a club in Japan, but the case resulted in a suspension of indictment.

The Big Bang member may have to undergo more police questioning and the singer said Monday he will answer questions if requested. He also added he will hand in his phone and other evidence if the police hands him a list of the evidence they need.

Whether "justice will prevail" as he wishes will become known in time, as Kwon's case involves a large number of people currently undergoing separate investigations.

The results for Kwon's comprehensive drug test will also come out in around a month. According to reports, the police collected his hair and urine on Monday and is set to send it to the National Forensic Service for examination.