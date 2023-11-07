Seoul offers 10,000 sets of portable SOS emergency bell ‘Zikimi’

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Tuesday that it will distribute a portable SOS emergency bell called “Zikimi” as part of a campaign to relieve citizen’s anxiety caused by a series of violent crimes.

Each emergency bell set contains a safety alarm and will be given first to 10,000 victims of crimes such as sexual and domestic violence, as well as stalking.

Once the bell is activated, it sends out a warning alert that can call for help around the area and an emergency text message containing location information is immediately sent to up to five pre-set acquaintances by the user. The warning alert is possible with a silent function as well. It is also equipped with an automatic police reporting system that alerts the police 20 seconds after the device is activated.

A safety alarm (which is a set with an emergency bell) is a device that makes a strong warning sound when the user pulls on the hook. As it can inform the surroundings of an emergency situation, it can dampen the perpetrator’s willingness to commit a crime.

The city is currently selecting a supplier of emergency bells and alarms. In accordance with the detailed standards of issue being prepared with Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, it will be provided from the end of next month through police services.

“We will spare no support and efforts for the safety of Seoul citizens,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said. Oh said he would continue to strengthen safety measures for people vulnerable to crime including women.

Meanwhile, the city is pushing for various projects to improve security in everyday life, including a safety application that provides a safe return home service and the expansion of security camera coverage.