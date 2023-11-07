[Photo News] Expo bus in Paris

LG Group is launching 2,030 double-decker buses, dubbed LG Expo Bus, in Paris to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The conglomerate will ramp up the promotional activities in the French capital until Nov. 28, when the host city of the upcoming expo is to be decided in a vote during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions. (LG Group)