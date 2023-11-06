[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: To get from London to Brussels, should I take a plane or a train?

B: I _______ opt for the train.

(a) may

(b) can

(c) could

(d) would

해석

A: 런던에서 브뤼셀에 가려면, 비행기를 타야 할까 기차를 타야 할까?

B: 나라면 기차를 택할 거야.

해설

올바른 조동사 채우기: would

의미에 맞는 조동사를 채우는 문제이다. '비행기를 타야 할까 기차를 타야 할까?'라는 A의 질문에 B가 '나라면 기차를 택_______'라고 답하고 있으므로 문맥상 ‘택할 것이다'라는 의미가 되어야 한다. 따라서 '~할 것이다'라는 뜻을 나타내는 조동사 (d) would가 정답이다.

어휘

opt for ~을 택하다

2.

A: How’s your new business coming along?

B: It’s doing well. We have quite ______ clients now.

(a) few

(b) a few

(c) little

(d) a little

해석

A: 너의 새로운 사업은 어떻게 되어 가고 있니?

B: 잘되고 있어. 우리는 이제 꽤 많은 고객을 보유하고 있어.

해설

형용사 관련 수량 표현 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 복수 명사(clients)가 있으므로, 복수 가산 명사 앞에 오는 수량표현 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘꽤 많은 고객을 보유하고 있다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 quite와 어울려 ‘꽤 많은’이라는 의미로 쓰일 수 있는 (b) a few가 정답이다. (c)와 (d)는 불가산 명사 앞에 오며, (a)는 ‘적은’이라는 부정적인 의미이므로 문맥에 맞지 않아 오답이다.

어휘

come long (원하는 대로) 되어 가다 client 고객, 의뢰인

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Robert went to sleep after _____ his assignment.

(a) being finished

(b) finished

(c) to finish

(d) finishing

해석

Robert는 그의 숙제를 끝낸 뒤 자러 갔다.

해설

분사 구문 자리 채우기

문장에 주어(Robert), 동사(went)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, ‘after _____ his assignment’는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 빈칸이 수식어 거품을 이끄는 부사절 접속사(after) 뒤에 있으므로 분사구문을 만드는 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주절의 주어(Robert)와 분사구문의 finish가 ‘Robert가 끝내다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (d) finishing이 정답이다.

어휘

go to sleep 자러 가다 finish 끝내다 assignment 숙제

4.

A study found that many college students ____________ without knowing which career path to take.

(a) graduate

(b) graduating

(c) is graduated

(d) are graduated

해석

한 조사는 많은 대학생들이 어떤 진로를 선택해야 하는지 알지 못한 채 졸업한다고 밝혔다.

해설

동사 자리 채우기

that절의 주어(many college students)는 있지만 동사 자리가 비어 있다. 주어가 복수이므로 복수 동사 (a)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 동사 graduate는 자동사이므로 수동태로 쓰일 수 없고, 능동태로만 쓰이므로 능동태인 (a) graduate가 정답이다

어휘

graduate 졸업하다 career path 진로 take 선택하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Here’s a book you lent me the other day.

(b) B: Wow, you’ve finished reading it already? That was quick!

(c) A: I couldn’t put it down. It was a very interesting read.

(d) B: Well, I’m happy to hear that you enjoyed reading it.

해석

(a) A: 일전에 네가 나에게 빌려줬던 책이야.

(b) B: 와, 너 벌써 이걸 다 읽었어? 빠르다!

(c) A: 책을 내려놓을 수가 없었어. 정말 재미있는 읽을거리였거든.

(d) B: 그래, 네가 책을 즐겁게 읽었다니 기쁘구나.

해설

부정관사/정관사 구별이 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 book 앞에 부정관사 a가 오면 틀리다. A가 말한 ‘책(book)’에 대해서 ‘일전에 B가 빌려’줘서 서로 알고 있으므로, ‘정해지지 않은 하나’를 가리킬 때 쓰는 부정관사 a가 ‘특별히 정해진’이라는 뜻으로 명사를 한정하는 정관사 the로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) A: Here’s a book you lent me the other day가 정답이다.

어휘

lend 빌려주다 the other day 일전에 finish 끝내다 already 벌써 quick 빠른, 신속한

put down 내려놓다 read 읽을거리 enjoy 즐겁게 ~하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(d) / (b) / (d) / (a) / (a) a à the

