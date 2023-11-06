[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈합리적, 비합리적〉

1. pertinent [pə́ːrtənənt] 적절한, 관련 있는

per(through)+tain(maintain, retain, obtain, contain, detain의 -tain으로 hold라는 뜻)으로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘~와 관련 있다’는 의미인 pertain의 형용사형으로, ‘관련이 있는’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The pertinent information concerning the issue - who, what, where, when, why, and how - could be found in the first paragraph of the article.

그 사안의 관련 정보, 즉 누가, 무엇을, 어디서, 언제, 왜, 어떻게 했는가는 글의 첫 문단에서 찾을 수 있다.

● 좀 더 직접적인 질문은 누가 차기 대통령 후보가 될 것인가 하는 것이다.

A more pertinent question might be to ask who will be the next presidential candidate.

2. feasible [fíːzəbl] 가능한

영어 do에 해당하는 프랑스어 faire가 어원이다. 생각이나 계획이 실현 가능하다는 의미다.

Coming up with a feasible solution was difficult given the severe budgetary constraints.

예산이 심각히 제한되어 있어 가능한 해결책을 내놓기가 어려웠다.

● 시간 제약 때문에 그 프로젝트를 올해 안에 끝내는 것은 가능하지 않다.

Due to time constraints, it is not feasible to complete the project within this year.

3. fortuitous [fɔːrtjúːətəs] 우연한, 행운의

fortunate와 어원이 같은 단어로, ‘우연한’, ‘운이 좋은’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

It was fortuitous that my friend Charlie happened to be in town the week of my engagement and that the three of us were able to get together for a drink.

내 약혼식 때 마침 친구 찰리가 근처에 와 있어서 운 좋게도 셋이 같이 술을 한 잔 할 수 있었다.

● 한국 빙속 선수는 경쟁자의 뜻밖의 불행으로 금메달을 땄다.

The Korean speed skater won the gold medal as a result of a fortuitous mishap by his fellow competitor.

4. haphazard [hæphǽzərd] 무계획적인

hap(‘운’이라는 뜻)+hazard(위험)로 구성된 단어다. ‘운에 맡겨 위험스럽다’는 의미에서 유래하여, 철저하게 준비하지 않고 되는 대로 운에 맡긴다는 뜻을 지닌다. -ph-를 [f]로 발음하지 않도록 주의해야 한다.

The professor’s lecturing style seemed haphazard at first, but the students were quickly assured that there was a method to his madness.

그 교수의 강의 스타일은 처음에는 무계획적으로 보였지만 학생들은 곧 그의 광기에는 체계가 있음을 확실히 알게 되었다.

● 무분별한 도시화는 환경에 악영향을 끼친다.

Haphazard urbanization has a negative impact on the environment.

5. impromptu [imprɑ́mptjuː] 즉흥적인

im(in의 뜻)+promptu(readiness)로 구성된 단어다. ‘항상 준비가 되어 있는 상태’라는 의미에서 유래하여, ‘즉흥적인’, ‘즉석에서’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

My favorite rock band held an impromptu concert on top of a building in downtown Los Angeles, causing a major traffic jam.

내가 가장 좋아하는 록밴드는 로스앤젤레스 시내 건물 옥상에서 즉흥적인 공연을 열어 대규모 교통체증을 유발했다.

● 대통령은 워싱턴 방문 중에 교민들과 즉석에서 만남을 가졌다.

The President had an impromptu meeting with Korean residents during his visit to Washington.

6. incongruous [inkɑ́ŋɡruəs] 조화롭지 않은

‘조화를 이룬다’는 뜻인 congruous의 반대말이다. 서로 같이 있으면 이상하고 조화되지 않는 모습을 표현할 때 쓴다.

Although the two senators have always had completely incongruous legislative aims, they have remained friends for over 30 years.

두 상원의원은 항상 입법 활동의 목적이 완전히 달랐지만 30년 이상을 친구로 지냈다.

● 그와 같은 보수적인 정치인이 진보 정부의 각료가 된다는 것은 이상해 보였다.

It seemed incongruous that such a conservative politician could become a cabinet member in a liberal government.

7. legitimate [lidʒítəmət] 정당한, 합법적인

법적으로 타당하다는 뜻을 지닌다. 의미가 확대되어 주장, 의문, 불만 등이 타당하다고 할 때도 광범위하게 쓸 수 있는 단어다.

Upon finding out that her husband forgot their anniversary, Julie had a legitimate reason to be upset.

남편이 기념일을 잊었다는 사실을 알았으니 줄리는 화를 낼 만한 합당한 이유가 있었다.

● 고인의 아들로서 클리프는 문중의 토지에 대한 정당한 권리가 있었다.

As the son of the deceased, Cliff had a legitimate claim to the land that had been in his family for generations.