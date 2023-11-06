W10m reward offered for information leading to fugitive on the run for third day

Robbery suspect and convicted rapist Kim Gil-soo, 34, has been on the run since Nov. 4. (The Ministry of Justice) Robbery suspect and convicted rapist Kim Gil-soo, 34, has been on the run since Nov. 4. (The Ministry of Justice)

In the hunt for a fugitive who escaped custody Saturday during an assisted hospital visit, South Korean authorities have raised the reward money for information leading to his capture to 10 million won ($7,700). According to the wanted poster released by the Justice Ministry, the man on the run is 36-year-old Kim Gil-soo, who is a suspect in the robbery of approximately 740 million won. He is described as a man of strong build, standing 175 centimeters tall and weighing around 83 kilograms. Kim, who was convicted for assault and rape in 2011, had been detained at Seoul Detention Center, following his arrest on Oct. 30 for allegedly stealing a bag full of cash. Kim reportedly lied to the victim of the robbery, saying that he would make currency exchanges at a cheaper rate than the local banks.

