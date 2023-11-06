W10m reward offered for information leading to fugitive on the run for third day

Most Popular
W10m reward offered for information leading to fugitive on the run for third dayBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : Nov. 6, 2023 - 16:52
In the hunt for a fugitive who escaped custody Saturday during an assisted hospital visit, South Korean authorities have raised the reward money for information leading to his capture to 10 million won ($7,700).
According to the wanted poster released by the Justice Ministry, the man on the run is 36-year-old Kim Gil-soo, who is a suspect in the robbery of approximately 740 million won. He is described as a man of strong build, standing 175 centimeters tall and weighing around 83 kilograms.
Kim, who was convicted for assault and rape in 2011, had been detained at Seoul Detention Center, following his arrest on Oct. 30 for allegedly stealing a bag full of cash. Kim reportedly lied to the victim of the robbery, saying that he would make currency exchanges at a cheaper rate than the local banks.
On Nov. 4, Kim was temporarily relocated to a hospital in Anyang for treatment after he claimed to have swallowed a piece of a disposable spoon.
At the hospital, he asked the guards to take off his handcuffs so that he could use the bathroom. Kim then stole and changed into a hospital uniform and took off in a taxi.
Kim's last known location was the Express Bus Terminal in central Seoul, where he went after taking a combination of taxi, bus and subway rides.
In the surveillance camera footage, Lee was spotted with a new haircut and different attire a few hours following his escape. The last time he was spotted at the terminal, he was wearing a beige sweatshirt and pants.
Authorities have asked for the public’s assistance in locating Kim and offered a cash reward for any information or action that could help capture him. Authorities said they are continuing to search through surveillance camera footage from across the country.
Kim was convicted of assaulting and raping a woman in 2011 and served seven years in prison.
