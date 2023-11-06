Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair

A man in his 20s has been arrested by police for assaulting a female convenience store clerk for having short hair, according to police officials in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

According to police, the man allegedly told her that, “Since you have short hair, you must be a feminist. I’m a male chauvinist, and I think feminists deserve to be assaulted.”

He proceeded to punch and kick the clerk, who was also in her 20s, causing sprains and ligament injuries.

The man is also accused of using a chair to attack a customer in his 50s who tried to intervene, resulting in fractures to bones in the customer's shoulder, nose and forehead.

He was still carrying out the assault when police arrested him. Police said he was drunk at the time of arrest, and had been diagnosed and treated for schizophrenia in 2022.

“Due to the severity of the victims’ injuries, a complete investigation has not yet been carried out,” said the police. “We will investigate the specifics further once the victims recover.”

Police in said they had filed for a warrant Sunday to keep the attacker in custody. He is accused of property damage and causing special bodily injuries.