Enhypen's new album to be led by 'Sweet Venom'

Enhypen will continue its serenade of love with "Sweet Venom," the track leading the group's new EP, "Orange Blood."

The boy band's agency Belift Lab on Monday released the track list for the upcoming album.

"Sweet Venom" picks up the story from the band's previous title song, "Bite Me," which fronted the EP, "Dark Blood." The song tells of a boy's promise of love, which is so strong that not even the lethal poison seeping through his body can stop him from standing by "you." In the song, "you" refers to the boy's lover.

"Sweet Venom" is set to come in three different versions. Along with the main Korean edition, in which member Jay played a part in penning the words, an English version and a special collaborative version sung with American singer Bella Poarch will present a variety of sounds for global fans to enjoy. The collaborative version with Porch will only be released digitally.

Enhypen is set to release "Orange Blood," its fifth EP, on Nov. 17.

The album extends the "blood" series kicked off by the band's previous album, "Dark Blood."

In the series' second chapter, the boy is enraptured by joy and love after reuniting with his lover, "you," and pledges to give his everything to be with her, the agency said in its statement Monday.

The album comes as part of the agency's efforts to foster what it refers to as "the next entertainment," which involves rolling out a diverse array of Enhypen content beyond just music.

Just as with "Dark Blood," the new album incorporates elements from the seven-member group's web-comic series, "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar," a fantasy-romance thriller inspired by and featuring the members.

The album's four side-tracks -- "Mortal," "Still Monster," "Far Away" and "Orange Flower (You Complete Me)" -- will each center around elements taken from the web-comic series' narrative, the firm added.

Star producers Slow Rabbit and Pdogg, who have created hits with famed K-pop musicians such as BTS and Tomorrow X Together, are also credited on the album. Slow Rabbit is credited on "Sweet Venom," while Pdogg is credited on "Still Monster."

Enhypen debuted in November 2020 under Belift Lab, a subsidiary label of BTS' company Hybe. The multinational team was formed through Hybe and Mnet's audition program, "I-Land."

A preview clip for "Orange Blood" will be released online Saturday.