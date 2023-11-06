NewJeans, Heartsteel to open 2023 LoL World Championship Finals

Most Popular
NewJeans, Heartsteel to open 2023 LoL World Championship FinalsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 6, 2023 - 14:22
K-pop stars NewJeans and virtual boy band Heartsteel are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship Final at the Gocheok Sky Dome in southwestern Seoul on Nov. 19, according to the Riot Games.
The LoL World Championship, one of the most popular competitive multiplayer video gaming tournaments, annually showcases live performances by a star-studded lineup of artists who sing the tournament’s anthem in the opening ceremony of the final.
Beloved artists, including the iconic Imagine Dragons, rock band Against the Current, K-pop stars Soyeon, Miyeon of (G)I-dle and more, have performed at previous tournaments. American rapper and singer LiL Nas X collaborated with the LoL Worlds Championship with the track, “Star Walkin,” in 2022.
With NewJeans releasing this year’s LoL World Championship anthem, “Gods,” on Oct. 4, many esports fans have been expecting a live performance of the girl group in the finals.
Virtual boy band Heartsteel will also make its stage debut on Nov. 19, performing its first single, “Paranoia.”
Heartsteel is played by Baekhyun of EXO, rapper Cal Scruby, singer-songwriter and producer Ozi and rapper Tobi Lou.
A total of 22 teams have begun the journey to the Summoner’s Cup -- the grand trophy that the winners of the World Championship are awarded -- on Oct. 10.
Four esports teams -- T1 of Korea, Weibo Gaming, Bilibili Gaming and Jingdong Gaming of China – are set to compete in the semifinals at Sajik Gymnasium in the southeastern port city of Busan on Nov. 11 and 12.
