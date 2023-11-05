Le Sserafim lands on UK, US charts with 'Perfect Night'

K-pop group Le Sserafim performs at the "BlizzCon 2023" held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Saturday. (Source Music)

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim's English song "Perfect Night" debuted on several music charts in the US and UK.

Following its release last Friday, "Perfect Night" entered three charts run by Official Charts, the UK's biggest song data provider. It made its first appearance on the singles download chart at No. 44, and tallied No. 12 on the independent singles breakers chart and No. 52 on the single sales chart, topping its own records on the latter two charts.

On Spotify, the world's biggest music-streaming service, the song peaked at No. 83 on the daily top song global chart dated Friday. It also landed into the daily top song charts in 15 countries, including on the US chart where it logged the quintet's record-high No. 119, up by 26 steps from the previous day.

"Perfect Night" is the five-piece act's first original English single. A two-step garage genre topped by guitar riff sounds, the song sends out the message that all we need for a perfect night is to be with our companions.

The song has received global spotlights, with the team showcasing it on MTV's "Fresh Out Live" and Grammy Museum's "Global Spin Live." On Tuesday, the band starred on NBC's Today with Hoda & Jenna with the song, becoming the first K-pop group to feature on the show.

On Sunday, Korean time, the team performed live at the "BlizzCon 2023," a major gaming convention launched by the US game developer Blizzard Entertainment in California's Anaheim Convention Center Source.

Taking the stage as the final performer of the event, the K-pop singers performed a total of seven songs, including "Antifragile," "Flash Forward," "No Celestial" and "Fire in the Belly."

"Perfect Night" especially revved up the audience as it was more familiar to the gaming enthusiasts for the song's collaboration with "Overwatch 2," a popular game by Blizzard Entertainment, on its music video.

The five members rounded out their 30-minute performance with the English version of "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife" and "Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers)."

Le Sserafim, consisting of Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae, debuted under Source Music of multilabel entertainment firm Hybe in May 2022.