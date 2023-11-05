More chat with parents, greater chance of studying medicine, education

Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea steps up criticism against military cooperation among S. Korea. US, Japan
-
2
Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
-
3
FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France
-
4
S. Korea, Thailand to hold consular talks amid complaints over immigration services for Thai nationals
-
5
Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan
-
6
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
7
[Weekender] Pop-up store on a date?
-
8
Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens
-
9
8 in 10 favor removing mandatory camera shutter sound: survey
-
10
Catch fleeting fall foliage with exciting outdoor activities
More chat with parents, greater chance of studying medicine, educationBy Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov. 5, 2023 - 14:32
The more time high school students spent talking with their parents, the more likely they were to study medicine, education, art, music or physical education in college, a study showed.
According to an analysis of a state-funded inquiry that tracked 1,297 students who were in their second year of high school in 2016, the more conversations they had with their parents about school and majors, the higher the probability of them going to college and choosing those majors over humanities, social and natural sciences or engineering.
In their paper, Hwang Young-shik, a senior researcher at Chungnam National University, and Joo Young-hyo, a professor at Gyeongsang National University, looked into annual surveys by the Korean Education & Employment Panel at the state-funded Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training.
The higher the students’ math grades in high school were, the more likely they were to go to college, but their Korean and English grades didn’t have a meaningful correlation with their prospects of pursuing higher education, according to Hwang and Joo.
In the paper on “factors that affect high school students’ decision to go to college and choose majors,” the higher the parents’ wages and financial income were, the more likely their children were to go to college.
Pupils who had frequent chats with their parents on their interests and aptitudes showed a higher tendency to choose majors that require relatively specialized capabilities such as medicine, education, art, music and physical education.
“Talking with parents greatly affected students’ decisions on whether to go to college, and depending on the subject of the conversation, they could have a wide-ranging influence (on their paths) including their choice of majors,” the research team said.
In the past, parents tended to play a passive role in their children’s paths after they entered college, but now, they are getting more involved in making decisions on their children’s career paths, they said.
More from Headlines
-
Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan
-
[Hello Indonesia] Korea, Indonesia to bolster ties on future growth drivers
-
Two Koreas race to launch first homegrown military spy satellites