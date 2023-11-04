Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use

Most Popular
Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug useBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 4, 2023 - 14:45
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the 2020 Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" appeared before police a second time on Saturday to undergo questioning over his suspected drug use.
Lee, 48, arrived at the Nonhyeon police station in Incheon, west of Seoul, together with his attorney, to undergo questioning by the narcotic crimes investigation unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.
The actor has been accused of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year.
During his first appearance before police a week earlier, Lee underwent an instant reagent drug test, the results of which came back negative.
Police sent Lee's hair samples to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed examination, and those results also came back negative.
"I apologize once again for causing concern to many people," Lee said as he arrived at the police station.
When asked by reporters whether he admits to using drugs, he simply replied, "I will faithfully address today's investigation."
"I will discuss everything truthfully," he added, when asked if he checked the negative test result. (Yonhap)
