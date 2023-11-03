[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The presenter explained the profit scheme to the board of directors, ------- will confer final approval of the project and obtain capitalization.

(A) that

(B) what

(C) of which

(D) which

해석

그 발표자는 프로젝트의 최종 승인을 내리고 투자를 유치할 이사진에게 수익 계획을 설명했다.

해설

관계대명사 채우기 문제

빈칸은 명사(the board of directors)를 뒤에서 꾸미는 관계절을 이끄는 자리이다. 빈칸 뒤의 절(will confer final approval of the project and obtain capitalization)에 주어가 빠진 불완전한 절이 왔으므로 주격 관계대명사 (A)와 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. 이 중 (A) that은 콤마 뒤에 올 수 없으므로 (D) which가 정답이다. 명사절 접속사 (B) what은 관계대명사 자리에 올 수 없고, 소유격 관계대명사인 (C) of which는 주어 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

profit 수익, 수입 scheme 계획, 설계

the board of directors 이사진 confer 주다, 하다 approval 승인, 인가

capitalization 투자, 자본화

2. ------- regular and special meals will be served in-flight, but passengers must submit meal requests at least one week in advance.

(A) Both

(B) Instead

(C) Either

(D) Yet

해석

일반식과 특별식이 둘 다 기내에서 제공될 것이지만, 승객들은 적어도 1주일 전에 식사 주문서를 제출해야 한다.

해설

상관접속사 채우기 문제

and와 함께 상관접속사를 이루는 (A) Both가 정답이다. 참고로 상관접속사 Both A and B가 명사구(regular meals)와 명사구(special meals)를 연결하고 있음을 알아둔다.

어휘

regular 일반적인, 보통의 serve (음식 등을) 제공하다, 내다 in-flight 기내의, 비행 중의

passenger 승객 submit 제출하다 in advance ~ 전에, 미리

3. ------- students arrived to attend the school’s free career seminar, but some of them had to be turned away for lack of space.

(A) Extended

(B) Detailed

(C) Common

(D) Numerous

해석

많은 학생들이 그 학교의 무료 커리어 세미나에 참석하기 위해서 도착했지만, 자리 부족 때문에 몇몇은 돌려보내져야 했다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘많은 학생들이 무료 세미나에 참석하기 위해서 도착했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘많은’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (D) Numerous가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) Extended는 ‘길어진, 늘어난’, (B) Detailed는 ‘상세한’, (C) Common은 ‘공통의, 보통의’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

attend 참석하다, 출석하다 turn somebody away ~를 돌려보내다 lack 부족, 결핍

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(D) / (A) / (D)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업스펙 한 번에 완성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표달성! 수강료+응시료 0원 ▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급! ▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi