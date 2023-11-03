N. Korea slams US test launch of Minuteman III ICBM

Most Popular
-
1
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
2
Somber palaces, tombs swathed in fall colors
-
3
Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war
-
4
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
5
BOK breathes sigh of relief after Fed pauses rate hikes
-
6
[Korea Unmasked] Decoding Korea's 'virtuous' drinking culture
-
7
NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa
-
8
Supreme Court acquits ex-coast guard leadership over Sewol ferry sinking
-
9
Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
-
10
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
N. Korea slams US test launch of Minuteman III ICBMBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 3, 2023 - 09:56
North Korea lambasted the United States on Friday for its recent test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile as it vowed to respond to "reckless" provocations with "prompt, overwhelming and decisive counteraction."
The US test-launched an unarmed ICBM at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with a defense delegation led by Deputy Minister for Defense Policy Heo Tae-keun in attendance. It marked the first such observation by a South Korean delegation in seven years since 2016.
The US later safely terminated the Minuteman III over the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 1, due to an anomaly during a test launch.
"The DPRK will as ever continue its military action to bolster up the deterrence and ensure the strategic security in the Korean peninsula and the region," a military commentator said in the English-language article carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, using the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Claiming that the "nuclear threat" by Washington is nearing a "new red line," the commentator said bolstering Pyongyang's "self-defensive nuclear armed forces" is an exercise of its self-defense rights to protect its security.
The KCNA article also warned against using nuclear arms against such threats.
"The DPRK's military counteraction stand to respond to the nukes in kind is immutable, irrespective of whether the US targets the DPRK with strategic nuclear weapons or deploys tactical nukes," it said.
The North has been seeking to bolster its nuclear arsenal. In September, the recalcitrant regime amended its constitution to enshrine a nuclear force-building policy, a year after it enacted a new nuclear law authorizing the preemptive use of nuclear arms, calling its status as a nuclear state "irreversible." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
-
N. Korea slams US test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
Ruling party to request spending boost for research and development