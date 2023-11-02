Mayplace Hotel marks ninth anniversary with room promotions

The Mayplace Hotel, situated in the heart of Seoul in Jongno-gu, has announced a special promotional event for November in celebration of its ninth anniversary.

Having opened in 2014 as a sub brand of the five-star hotel Mayfield Seoul, Mayplace Hotel caters to business travelers as well as tourists exploring Seoul's historical and cultural sites.

The special promotion offers a nine percent discount on all room types, available on both weekdays and weekends for November reservations. A minimum stay of two nights is required. The most budget-friendly Superior Room starts at 270,000 won for a two-night stay.

Meanwhile, Mayplace Hotel is in the process of revamping its website.

Aside from enhancing reservation convenience through an improved user interface, the website introduces a separate "Around Spot" section where visitors can explore nearby attractions. The attractions are divided into the categories of shopping, culture, tradition and business, and are accompanied by photos. Clicking on each destination brings up a map for easy reference. The hotel plans to provide more detailed explanations and specify what foreign travelers to Seoul can enjoy in the "Around Spot" section.

The 13-floor hotel boasts 105 rooms in six different types. The Palace View rooms offer vistas of Changgyeonggung, Changdeokgung or Jongmyo, while the City View rooms provide a view of Seoul's city center.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a panoramic view of the city from the rooftop garden.

Further information on promotions and reservations can be found on the Mayplace Hotel's official website.