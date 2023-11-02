[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Le Meridien showcases autumn dining promotion

Le Meridien’s restaurant La Palette Paris showcases a special dining promotion for the fall season.

The promotion features popover bread with truffle butter, scallops with truffles and mashed potatoes.

Prices are 87,500 won for the weekday lunch and 101,500 won for the weekday or Sunday dinner. The promotion is 130,500 won for weekend lunch and Saturday dinner.

Visit the restaurant before Nov. 11 for a discount of up to 30 percent.

Josun Hotels & Resorts launches French desserts package through SSG

Josun Hotels & Resorts has showcased a special macaron package through online retailer SSG.

The macarons come in 10 varieties: vanilla, citron, Earl Grey, praline, green tea and raspberry, coffee, caramel and banana, salted butter, pistachio and cherry, as well as rose raspberry. The full set is priced at 35,000 won.

New York cheesecake, chocolate cheesecake and mini brownies are also available.

Grand Hyatt Seoul welcomes autumn with special shaved ice

Grand Hyatt Seoul's lounge cafe Gallery has showcased a special variety of bingsu -- a shaved ice dessert -- flavored with black sesame seeds.

A variety of toppings including dried jujube, read bean paste and injeolmi, or a rice cake covered with soybean flour, are available.

The potato bread for which Gangwon Province is well reputed is served with the bingsu.

The shaved ice is priced at 65,000 won.

Paradise Hotel Busan launches ‘Taste Delight’

Paradise Hotel Busan is offering the "Taste Delight" promotion for the fall season.

The hotel’s Italian restaurant La Scala serves a course meal featuring steamed Carabineros shrimp, porcini mushroom pasta and Korean beef steak.

The hotel's bakery Paradise Boutique offers apple mille-feuille, fig mousse cake and persimmon mousse cake.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches white truffle promotion

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's Italian restaurant Boccalino is offering a promotion themed on white truffles.

The promotion features carpaccio with white truffles, Korean beef steak and Pecorino cheese pasta. The promotion is priced at 298,000 each.

The restaurant received a "two bottle" rating for its wine selection and has been recognized for having the best contemporary wine list in Seoul by the Gambero Rosso food and wine guide.

The aptly named "White Truffle" promotion runs through Dec. 31.