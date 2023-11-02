Home

[Graphic News] Survey shows 51% of US teens spend an average 4.8 hours a day on social media

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 3, 2023 - 08:00

Just over half of US teens said in a Gallup Poll that they spend at least 4 hours a day on social media sites such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gallup found 51 percent of teens averaged 4.8 hours a day.

Across age groups, the average time spent on social media ranges from as low as 4.1 hours per day for 13-year-olds to as high as 5.8 hours per day for 17-year-olds.

The data is from Gallup’s Familial and Adolescent Health Survey conducted June 26-July 17. Data was collected from 6,643 parents and 1,591 adolescents who were the children of those parents.

YouTube and TikTok were teen favorites, according to the poll. (UPI)

