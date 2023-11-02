Jungkook, Red Velvet, Stray Kids, new YG girl group among year-end lineup

The year-end is set to be filled by some of the biggest and most-anticipated names from K-pop, including those from the nation's top powerhouses SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and Hybe.

Topping the list, which is full of over a dozen names, is BTS's Jungkook, who will drop his first solo album, "Golden," on Friday. The album will be fronted by "Standing Next You," another gem produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the producers behind Jungkook's megahit solo debut song "Seven (feat. Latto)." Eight other new tracks will be listed on the 11-song package, which will also include "Seven" and another of Jungkook's pre-releases, "3D."

Metaverse queens aespa are returning to the real world on Nov. 10. The chart-topping quartet will release its fourth EP, "Drama," which will be led by its namesake title song and include five other new songs, "Trick or Trick," "Don’t Blink," "Hot Air Balloon," "YOLO" and "You."

Already setting the fans abuzz is Red Velvet's long-awaited new LP, "Chill Kill." Slated for Nov. 13 release, the album will be a new full-length album from the quintet in six years since its second LP "Perfect Velvet," released in 2017.