[Photo News] Last push for 2030 Expo

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 14:13

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has put up a total of 14 billboards to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo at Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris. The tech giant will be carrying out promotional activities in the French capital until Nov. 28, when the host city of the upcoming expo is to be decided in a vote during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions. (Samsung Electronics)

