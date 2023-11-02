J.Y. Park and Kim Wan-sun to collaborate on new song

K-pop legends J.Y. Park and Kim Wan-sun are collaborating on a new song, "Changed Man," set for release on Nov. 20, according to JYP Entertainment on Thursday.

The song, which brings back the synth pop sounds of the 1980s -- a perfect fit for Kim, who was one of the era's most celebrated stars.

Kim debuted in 1986 and reigned in the 1980s and 1990s with her sensational concept and charismatic performances. Her biggest hit was "Pierrot Smiles at Us," which was released in 1991. The song continues to live on through remakes and cover performances by singers of today.

J.Y. Park, whose real name is Park Jin-young, is the founder and executive producer of JYP Entertainment, under which popular groups Twice and Stray Kids are housed. Park debuted solo in 1994 and rose to unrivaled stardom with his mega-hit songs, such as "Don't Leave Me," "The House You Live in," "Who's Your Mama" and "Honey."

He also produced many famed K-pop groups over the past two decades, including the Wonder Girls, 2PM, GOT7 and Twice, and he continues to be one of the most sought-after producers in K-pop.

Park introduced his new song Wednesday during his appearance on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block."

"The name, 'Changed Man,' signifies that 'I've changed.' I used to be such a troublemaker in the past, but I'm not any more. I don't act the same now. But ... inside, I'm still like this. I don't do bad things but I think about them, and I feel guilty. The song reflects such thoughts," he said during the talk show.

Kim will feature in the music video with Park, in which the two appear as a couple and bring back '80s nostalgia with iconic dance moves from the era.

"Changed Man" will be the first song Park has released in a year since the "Grove Back (feat. Gaeko)."

Park will celebrate the '80s-themed sensation at his annual concerts, as well. Under the title "80's Night," he will launch standalone concerts in Seoul on Dec. 30-31 and close the year with his fans.