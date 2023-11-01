[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: How was your ski trip over the weekend?

B: It wasn’t a good one ______ me. I broke my ankle.

(a) without

(b) with

(c) for

(d) on

해석

A: 주말 동안의 스키 여행은 어땠어?

B: 나에게는 좋은 여행이 아니었어. 발목뼈가 부러졌거든.

해설

올바른 전치사 채우기: for

‘나에게는 좋은 여행이 아니었다'라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, '~에게는'을 뜻하는 전치사 (c) for가 정답이다. 참고로 be good for는 ‘~에게 좋다’라는 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

trip 여행 break (뼈를) 부러뜨리다 ankle 발목

2.

■ Choose the best answer for the blank.

A: What’s going on? Is there a problem with the server?

B: It seems so. The network administrator says it’s________________________.

(a) that has happened before something

(b) that something has happened before

(c) something that has happened before

(d) something has happened before

해석

A: 무슨 일이야? 서버에 문제가 있니?

B: 그런 것 같아. 네트워크 관리인이 이것이 전에도 발생했던 일이라고 하던데.

해설

‘대명사+관계절’ 어순 채우기

be 동사 is의 주격 보어 자리가 비어 있으므로 보어 자리에 올 수 있는 명사 something이나 명사절 접속사 that으로 시작하는 모든 보기가 빈칸에 올 수 있다. 그런데, that절이 보어가 되려면, 완전한 절을 이끄는 명사절 접속사가 되어야 하기 때문에 that 이하가 불완전한 (a)는 빈칸에 올 수 없다. 반면, 부정대명사 something이 보어 자리에 올 경우, 형용사 역할을 하는 관계사 that 이하의 수식을 받을 수 있다. 따라서 something 뒤에 거품절을 이끄는 관계사 that이 온 (c) something that has happened before가 정답이다. 참고로 (b)는 ‘그것은 이전에 어떤 일이 발생했다’라는 어색한 문맥이 되고, (d)를 빈칸에 넣으면 하나의 문장에 접속사 없이 두 개의 동사(says와 has happened)가 같이 나오게 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

go on (일이) 일어나다 administrator 관리인 happen 발생하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Lance wanted to stay on the basketball team, _____ poor grades forced him to focus on his academics.

(a) or

(b) but

(c) if

(d) for

해석

Lance는 농구팀에 남고 싶었으나, 형편없는 성적이 그를 학업에 집중하게 만들었다.

해설

적절한 등위 접속사 채우기: but

절과 절 사이에 빈칸이 있으므로, 이를 연결하는 접속사가 와야 한다. 문맥상 '농구팀에 남고 싶었으나, 형편없는 성적이 그를 학업에 집중하게 만들었다'라고 두 내용을 상반되게 연결하는 의미가 되어야 하므로 '그러나'를 뜻하는 등위 접속사 (b) but이 정답이다.

어휘

stay on ~에 계속 남아 있다 poor 형편없는 grade 성적 force (어쩔 수 없이) ~하게 만들다

focus on ~에 집중하다

4.

Job seekers must make a good first impression during job interviews, _____ causes them to experience anxiety.

(a) who

(b) which

(c) that

(d) what

해석

구직자들은 입사 면접을 보는 동안 좋은 첫인상을 심어줘야만 하는데, 그것으로 인해 그들은 불안을 느낀다.

해설

올바른 관계대명사 채우기

주어(Job seekers), 동사(must make), 목적어(a good first impression)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 관계대명사인 (a), (b), (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 수식어 거품이 콤마 뒤에 이어지고 있고, 선행사가 앞 문장 전체이므로 계속적 용법으로 쓰이면서 절 전체를 선행사로 받을 수 있는 관계대명사 (b) which가 정답이다. 참고로 관계대명사 (a) who는 주격 관계대명사로 선행사가 사람이어야 해서 빈칸에 올 수 없고, 관계대명사 (c) that은 콤마 뒤에 이어져 계속적 용법으로 쓰인 관계절을 이끌 수 없고, 명사절 접속사 (d) what은 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

job seeker 구직자 first impression 첫인상 interview 면접 experience 느끼다, 겪다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Coronary angioplasty is a medical procedure to open narrowed or blocked arteries of the heart.

(b) Many doctors frequently recommend this procedure to prevent the recurrence of heart attacks.

(c) However, recent studies surprisingly show that angioplasty was no better than a combination of medication and lifestyle changes.

(d) For patients, this finding suggests that their risk of dying from a heart attack is not necessarily reduced after undergoing an angioplasty.

해석

(a) 관상동맥 혈관 확장술은 좁아졌거나 막힌 심장의 동맥을 여는 내과 수술이다.

(b) 많은 의사들이 심장마비의 재발을 막기 위해 흔히 이 수술을 권한다.

(c) 그러나, 최근의 연구는 놀랍게도 혈관 확장술이 약물치료와 생활 방식의 변화를 결합한 것보다 별로 나을 것이 없다는 것을 보여준다.

(d) 환자들에게, 이 결론은 혈관 확장술을 받은 뒤에 그들이 심장마비로 죽을 위험이 반드시 줄어드는 것은 아니라는 것을 시사한다.

해설

주절과 종속절 동사의 시제가 일치하지 않아 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 recent studies가 일반적인 사실을 표현하므로, that절의 동사로 과거 시제 was가 오면 틀리다. that절의 동사 was는 현재 시제 is로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) However, recent studies surprisingly show that angioplasty was no better than a combination of medication and lifestyle changes가 정답이다.

어휘

coronary 관상동맥의 angioplasty 혈관 확장술 medical procedure 내과 수술 narrow 좁히다 blocked 막힌, 폐색된 artery 동맥 recurrence 재발 no better than ~보다 별로 나을 것이 없는 combination 결합, 조합 medication 약물 치료 finding (조사·연구 등의) 결론, 결과 suggest 시사하다 not necessarily 반드시 ~은 아닌 undergo 받다, 겪다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (c) / (b) / (b) / (c) was à is

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn