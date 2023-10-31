[Graphic News] The toll of the Israel-Hamas war in numbers

Most Popular
[Graphic News] The toll of the Israel-Hamas war in numbersBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 1, 2023 - 08:01
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
Fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.
Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of Oct. 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
