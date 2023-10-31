G-Dragon to undergo police questioning, drug test Monday

K-pop artist G-Dragon is set to attend a police questioning session next week over allegations of illegal drug use.

According to the statement from the singer's lawyer on Tuesday, G-Dragon will voluntarily attend the questioning at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is currently under a police probe without detention on suspicion of violating the drugs control act.

On Friday, the singer and rapper denied the suspicions and vowed to fully cooperate with the investigation. He reiterated the stance in his second statement made Monday, which showed he had notified police of his legal representation and his will for a voluntary appearance.

"Kwon has submitted all the evidence necessary for the investigation and his vow to sincerely cooperate in the hair and urine test, in order to reveal the truth and prove his innocence," the statement distributed by the singer's lawyer added.

According to reports on Tuesday, police have also confirmed the K-pop singer will be summoned for questioning on the afternoon of Nov. 6.

Just as with actor Lee Sun-kyun, G-Dragon will be investigated by Incheon Nonhyeon Police, where he will also do a rapid drug test on the day of his questioning.

Kwon's lawyer warned against indiscriminate circulation of false news surrounding the singer.

"We urge the media and press to report with responsibility to prevent Kwon Ji-yong, a K-pop artist representing South Korea, from being inflicted any irrevocable damage from the spread of false information," Tuesday's statement said, warning of severe legal action against fabricated reports and defamation.

The 35-year-old made his name as the leader of the now defunct K-pop group Big Bang. He was represented by YG Entertainment until early this year, but currently has no affiliation.

In 2011, Kwon was also investigated for alleged marijuana use at a club in Japan, but that indictment was suspended.