Gov't to complete vaccination of cattle by Nov. 10 to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

Most Popular
-
1
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
2
Teachers hold rally, demand revision of controversial law
-
3
[Weekender] The dedication of marrying oneself: Why some Koreans throw 'sologamy' weddings
-
4
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
5
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
6
Jeonju offers self up as destination for fall reading retreat
-
7
[News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
-
8
Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war
-
9
Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
-
10
US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month
Gov't to complete vaccination of cattle by Nov. 10 to prevent spread of lumpy skin diseaseBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 10:10
The government plans to complete nationwide inoculations of cattle by Nov. 10, officials said Monday, as health authorities were struggling to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease.
South Korea has distributed vaccines for 2.43 million cattle so far, with an additional batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive here Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.
So far, South Korea has confirmed 61 LSD cases since the first-ever outbreak of the viral infection on Oct. 20. Authorities are investigating four suspected cases as well.
The number of cattle culled or to be culled has reached 4,107 so far.
Authorities anticipate the number of cases will likely rise for the time being, considering it takes around three weeks for vaccinated cattle to develop protective antibodies against the disease.
LSD, which does not affect humans, is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
100 US nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against NK threats: report
-
Yoon, Kishida receive JFK Profile in Courage Award for improving Seoul-Tokyo ties