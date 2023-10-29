[Graphic News] Luxury goods imports from China to N. Korea increased over past 3 years: data

North Korea’s imports of luxury goods from China reached $28.5 million last year, despite pandemic border control and international sanctions, data from China’s customs office showed.

Except for a temporary dip during the pandemic in 2021, the aggregate value of luxury goods imported from China to North Korea showed an upward trend, having risen from $22.8 million in 2020 to $40.6 million as of July 2023, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China analyzed by Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the ruling People Power Party.

In the case of this year, North Korea increased imports of items traditionally classified as “luxury goods,” such as watches, fur, leather goods and liquor, compared with other items, such as electronics, cars and cosmetics, the data also showed. (Yonhap)