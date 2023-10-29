South Korea play North Korea to draw in women's Olympic football qualifying match

Most Popular
South Korea play North Korea to draw in women's Olympic football qualifying matchBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 29, 2023 - 21:18
South Korea played North Korea to a goalless draw in their women's Olympic football qualifying match Sunday, staying alive in their bid to qualify for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
South Korea couldn't capitalize on a couple of chances and dodged a few bullets in their own end in Group B action in the second round of the Asian Olympic qualifiers at Xiamen Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China.
South Korea couldn't avenge their 4-1 loss to North Korea in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games in China on Sept. 30.
South Korea remained atop Group B tables with four points, having earned three points with a 10-1 rout of Thailand last Thursday.
North Korea, who beat China 2-1 last week, also have four points but trail South Korea in goal difference, 9-1.
South Korea will close out the second round against China in Xiamen on Wednesday, with the kickoff at 8:35 p.m. Korean time.
The second round features three groups of four nations. The three group winners, plus the best runner-up team, will move on to the third round.
The two winners from the two-legged third round, scheduled for February 2024, will punch their tickets to Paris.
China are expected to beat Thailand on Sunday evening and reach three points, while North Korea should also handle Thailand easily Wednesday. This means South Korea must beat China and maintain their goal difference edge over North Korea to win Group B.
In 21 inter-Korean meetings, South Korea have managed just one win against four draws and 16 losses.
Against China, South Korea have lost 29 out of 41 meetings, while registering just five wins and seven draws. The most recent win came in 2015.
Women's football joined the Olympics in 1996, and South Korea have never played at the quadrennial competition. (Yonhap)
