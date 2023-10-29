Home

Opposition leader vows to get to truth on 1st anniversary of Itaewon crowd crush

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 29, 2023 - 19:27

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, delivers a speech at Seoul Plaza in the capital city during a memorial event to mark the first anniversary of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people during Halloween celebrations last year, in this photo taken on Sunday. (Yonhap) Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, delivers a speech at Seoul Plaza in the capital city during a memorial event to mark the first anniversary of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people during Halloween celebrations last year, in this photo taken on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung vowed Sunday to get to the truth about the deadly Itaewon crowd crush and work to hold those accountable to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

Lee made the pledge during a memorial event held to mark the first anniversary of the deadly crowd crush that took the lives of 159 people during Halloween celebrations in the popular hangout district of Itaewon.

"It has been one year since 159 universes, and 159 worlds collapsed, but nothing has changed. The desperate appeals by the bereaved families are again ignored today, and those in power are only bent on covering up the truth," Lee said in a speech at Seoul Plaza.

"We will reveal the truth by quickly passing special legislation on the Itaewon tragedy, hold those responsible accountable and make sure something like this won't happen again," Lee said.

Lee lashed out at officials of the Yoon Suk Yeol government for not showing up at the memorial event, promising that the DP will "take the lead in ensuring that no more lives will be lost due to the state's incompetence and irresponsibility."

Lee was among the dozens of DP members and other politicians present at the event. (Yonhap)

