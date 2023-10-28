Home

Police to question actor Lee Sun-kyun on drug use suspicions

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 28, 2023 - 10:10

Lee Sun-kyun (Herald DB) Lee Sun-kyun (Herald DB)

INCHEON (Yonhap) -- Police will summon actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning "Parasite" on Saturday for questioning on suspicions of his drug use.

Lee has recently been booked for investigation on charges of using illegal drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency plans to conduct a drug test when he shows up for questioning to determine whether he used illegal drugs and, if he did, how often and what kinds.

On Friday, the police imposed an overseas travel ban on him after confirming that he is staying in South Korea.

Lee is suspected of having used marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year.

The police learned about Lee's suspected drug use during an investigation prompted by a tipoff about illegal drug circulation in Gangnam nightclubs last month and have since booked eight people, including Lee, the hostess, a third-generation scion of a conglomerate family and a would-be entertainer.

G-Dragon of K-pop group Big Bang has been separately booked for his suspected drug use.

The rapper-singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, denied the suspicions and pledged to cooperate with the police investigation in a statement released through his lawyer Friday. (Yonhap)

