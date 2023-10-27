[Photo News] Best mechanic skills

Participants of Hyundai Motor Group’s 14th World Skill Olympics, the biannual competition event for car maintenance technicians, pose for a photo in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Thursday. This year, Haydar Ali from Indonesia won first place among the 75 participants from 56 countries in Europe, Central America and Southeast Asia. Since 1995, the annual event has evaluated mechanics’ skills in diagnosing and fixing problems with international combustion engine cars and, more recently, electric vehicles. (Hyundai Motor Group)