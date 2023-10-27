Home

  1. 1

    South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use

  2. 2

    Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker

  3. 3

    Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity

  4. 4

    [KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year

  5. 5

    One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38

  6. 6

    SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips

  7. 7

    Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion

  8. 8

    Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup

  9. 9

    Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code

  10. 10

    Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured

소아쌤

[Photo News] Best mechanic skills

By Byun Hye-jin

Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 14:03

    • Link copied

Participants of Hyundai Motor Group’s 14th World Skill Olympics, the biannual competition event for car maintenance technicians, pose for a photo in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Thursday. This year, Haydar Ali from Indonesia won first place among the 75 participants from 56 countries in Europe, Central America and Southeast Asia. Since 1995, the annual event has evaluated mechanics’ skills in diagnosing and fixing problems with international combustion engine cars and, more recently, electric vehicles. (Hyundai Motor Group)

