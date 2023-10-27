Home

[Photo News] Airstrait your hair

By Song Jung-hyun

Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 11:11

    • Link copied

Dyson Korea, the Korean arm of the UK consumer electronics giant, said Friday that it has opened a pop-up store set to operate through Nov. 5 at IFC Mall in Yeouido, western Seoul. The pop-up follows the debut of its latest hair straightener product Dyson Airstrait earlier this month. In the pop-up, visitors are allowed to freely test the latest hair device which dries and straightens wet hair simultaneously, as well as receive customized tips and explanations from Dyson’s professional hairstylists. The UK-based tech firm has been investing heavily in developing innovative hair care and beauty products, with plans to launch some 20 new beauty products by 2026 worldwide. (Dyson Korea)

