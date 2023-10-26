Indonesian Ambassador receives honorary citizenship

Most Popular
Indonesian Ambassador receives honorary citizenshipBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 23:25
Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto received a certificate of honorary citizenship of Seoul on Thursday, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening ties between Seoul and Indonesia before his resignation.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon presented Sulistiyanto with the certificate at an award ceremony at Seoul City Hall.
“I am happy to present this certificate as a token of appreciation to Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto and for his efforts to develop bilateral relations with the city of Seoul,” said Mayor Oh Se-hoon.
Seoul Metropolitan Government awards honorary citizenship to foreign nationals who have resided in the capital for more than three years or five years cumulatively, or to those who have cooperated in enhancing and developing the capital city.
Sulistiyanto has served as an Indonesian Ambassador to Korea since December 2021 and will return to Indonesia to serve as an advisory council member to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
During his mission, the ambassador assisted Korea in helping secure a stable urea supply after experiencing a serious shortage crisis in 2021 following China’s export restrictions. The ambassador also worked to ensure the rapid recovery and growth of Korea and Indonesia’s bilateral economic partnership after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indonesia’s capital city, Jakarta, formed a sister city agreement with Seoul in 1984 and the two cities have engaged in active exchanges in various fields such as culture, people-to-people exchanges and major policy exchanges.
“It is truly an honor to be presented this award from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon,” said Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto. “I would also like to dedicate this award to the other Indonesians that live in Seoul because it is not just me that deserves this award, but they do as well.”
