Cirque Du Soleil mesmerizes Seoul with 'Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico'By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 14:05
Cirque Du Soleil has returned to Seoul with its latest masterpiece, “Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico," along with 50 cast members for the performance.
In South Korea, the Canadian circus ensemble has attracted more than 1 million spectators over the previous performances: "Quidam" in 2007 and 2015, "Alegria " in 2008 and 2022, “Varekai" in 2011, "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour" in 2013 and "Kooza" in 2018.
Luzia, derived from the Spanish words for "light" and "rain," incorporates water on the stage as a main element for the first time in the big top.
From the ceiling, the "Rain Curtain" machine pours over 100,000 liters of water throughout the runtime of the performance. The stage's floor features myriad pores that efficiently drain and filter the water, said Luzia's artistic director Grace Valez.
"We have incorporated tons of water into the performance. We brought water tanks, costumes and makeups, and trained all the cast artists not to be hurt," Valez told reporters during a press conference Tuesday at Seoul Sports Complex in Jamsil, Seoul.
The show features various dynamic acts, including juggling, hoop diving, hand-to-hand acts, swing-to-swing acts and bicycling, to depict an explorer traversing uncharted territory in Mexico and running into local natives.
In the "CYR Wheel and Trapeze" scene, an artist performs acrobatics while dancing on a large hoop, jumping and leaping as the rain falls. The incorporation of the Chinese traditional circus technique of hoop diving adds an extra layer of excitement as the acrobats roll onto the stage riding the hoops.
“Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico" doesn't just show off acrobatic performances. Based on its Flamenco-style music, the rhythmic and passionate compositions, featuring such Latin American instruments as the tuba, trumpet, Spanish guitar, percussion and drums, also present musical pleasure to the audience.
"The whole spectrum of feelings we present to the audience isn't just composed of acrobatics but also musical elements. The harmony of all the acts is what catches the audience the most," said Krzysztof Holowenko, one of the acrobats.
"We transformed the traditional symbolism in Mexican culture into imagery (of) Mexico, for example, hummingbird, sun and moon acrobatics. Our show is dedicated to those symbolism with the celebration of nature. It's a love letter to the Mexican culture," artistic director Valez added.
“Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico" continues in Seoul until Dec. 31, with ticket prices ranging from 70,000 won to 290,000 won. Reservations are available at Interpark and Yes24. The Busan tour will start in January 2024.
