Cirque Du Soleil mesmerizes Seoul with 'Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico'

The "Swing to Swing" scene from "Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico" (Mast Entertainment)

Cirque Du Soleil has returned to Seoul with its latest masterpiece, “Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico," along with 50 cast members for the performance.

In South Korea, the Canadian circus ensemble has attracted more than 1 million spectators over the previous performances: "Quidam" in 2007 and 2015, "Alegria " in 2008 and 2022, “Varekai" in 2011, "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour" in 2013 and "Kooza" in 2018.

Luzia, derived from the Spanish words for "light" and "rain," incorporates water on the stage as a main element for the first time in the big top.

From the ceiling, the "Rain Curtain" machine pours over 100,000 liters of water throughout the runtime of the performance. The stage's floor features myriad pores that efficiently drain and filter the water, said Luzia's artistic director Grace Valez.

"We have incorporated tons of water into the performance. We brought water tanks, costumes and makeups, and trained all the cast artists not to be hurt," Valez told reporters during a press conference Tuesday at Seoul Sports Complex in Jamsil, Seoul.

The show features various dynamic acts, including juggling, hoop diving, hand-to-hand acts, swing-to-swing acts and bicycling, to depict an explorer traversing uncharted territory in Mexico and running into local natives.