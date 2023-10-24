[김대균의 영어산책] 억만장자(billionaire)들의 명언으로 배우는 영어공부(2)

지난주 연재에 이어서 명언들을 정리한다. 익명(anonymous)의 명언도 좋아서 추가해드린다. 마음에 드는 문장을 한 두 문장 암기해주시길 바란다!

1. "Your net worth to the world is usually determined by what remains after your bad habits are subtracted from your good ones." — Benjamin Franklin, Founding Father of the United States

(미국 건국의 아버지) (세상에 대한 당신의 순자산은 보통 당신의 좋은 습관에서 나쁜 습관을 뺀 나머지 금액에 의해 결정됩니다.)

2. "Success is not in what you have, but who you are." — Bo Bennett, Entrepreneur and Author

(기업가 겸 작가) (성공은 당신이 가진 것이 아니라 당신이 누구인가에 달려 있습니다.)

3. "Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants." — Epictetus, Ancient Greek Stoic Philosopher

(고대 그리스 스토아 철학자) (부는 많은 소유물이 아니라 원하는 것이 적은 데 있다.)

4. "To get rich, you have to be making money while you're asleep." — David Bailey, Renowned British Photographer

(영국의 유명 사진작가) (부자가 되려면 잠자는 동안에도 돈을 벌어야 한다.)

5. "Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

(버크셔 해서웨이 회장 겸 CEO) (위험은 자신이 무엇을 하고 있는지 모르는 데서 비롯된다)

6. "In the world of money and investing, you must learn to control your emotions." — Robert Kiyosaki, Author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad"

("부자 아빠 가난한 아빠"의 저자) (돈과 투자의 세계에서 당신은 감정을 조절하는 법을 배워야 한다)

7. "Don't wait to buy real estate. Buy real estate and wait." — Will Rogers, American Stage and Motion Picture Actor

(미국 무대 배우겸 영화 배우) (부동산을 사려고 기다리지 마세요.. 부동산을 사서 기다리세요)

8. "When you understand that your self-worth is not determined by your net-worth, then you'll have financial freedom." — Suze Orman, Financial Advisor and TV Host

(재정 고문 겸 TV 진행자) (당신 자신의 가치가 순자산에 의해 결정되지 않는다는 것을 이해하면 재정적 자유를 얻게 될 것입니다.)

9. "Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." — Warren Buffett

(기회는 드물게 찾아온다. 금비가 내릴 때는 골무가 아니라 양동이를 꺼내세요.)

10. "If you're born poor, it's not your mistake. But if you die poor, it's your mistake." — Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft

(마이크로소프트 공동 창립자) (가난하게 태어났다면 그것은 당신의 실수가 아닙니다. 하지만 가난하게 죽는다면 그것은 당신의 실수입니다)

11. "To succeed in life, you need two things: ignorance and confidence." — Mark Twain, Famous American Writer and Humorist

(미국 소설가겸 유머작가), ("인생에서 성공하려면 무지와 자신감, 이 두 가지가 필요합니다.),

12. "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." — Warren Buffett

(잠자는 동안 돈을 벌 방법을 찾지 못하면 죽을 때까지 일하게 될 것이다.)

13. "Wealth is largely the result of habit." — John Jacob Astor, American Businessman and Real Estate Developer

(미국 사업가 겸 부동산 개발업자) (부는 대부분 습관의 결과입니다)

14. "Being rich is having money; being wealthy is having time." — Stephen Swid, Business Executive.

(비즈니스 임원) (부자가 되는 것은 돈을 갖는 것이고, 부유하다는 것은 시간을 갖는 것이다.)

15. "Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again." — Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group

(버진 그룹 설립자) (실패에 부끄러워하지 말고 실패로부터 배우고 다시 시작하세요)

16. "Every millionaire discovered a secret place where they nurtured their dream until it was strong enough to emerge." — Brian Tracy, Motivational Speaker and Author

(동기 부여 연사 및 작가) (모든 백만장자는 꿈을 실현할 수 있을 만큼 강해질 때까지 꿈을 키울 수 있는 비밀스러운 장소를 발견했습니다.)

17. "Success isn't just about making money. It's about making a difference." — Kathy Calvin, Former President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation

(전 유엔재단 회장 겸 CEO) (성공은 단순히 돈을 버는 것만이 아닙니다. 그것은 변화를 만드는 것입니다.)

18. "Your income is directly related to your philosophy, not the economy." — Jim Rohn, Motivational Speaker and Author

(동기 부여 연사 및 작가) (당신의 수입은 경제가 아니라 철학과 직접적으로 관련이 있습니다.)

19. "Wealth isn't about having a lot of money, it's about having a lot of options." — Anonymous

(부유함은 많은 돈을 가지고 있는 것이 아니라 많은 선택권을 가지는 것에 관한 것입니다.)

아래 명언들은 말한 사람이 알려지지 않은 익명(anonymous)의 명언들이다.

20. "Don't think about cost. Think about value."

(비용에 대해 생각하지 마십시오. 가치에 대해 생각하세요.)

21. "The best investment you can ever make is in yourself."

(당신이 할 수 있는 최고의 투자는 당신 자신에게 하는 것입니다.)

22. "It's not about the money, it's about the freedom it brings."

(돈이 중요한 것이 아니라 돈이 가져다 주는 자유가 중요합니다.)

23. "Don't work for money; make it work for you."

(돈을 위해 일하지 말고 돈이 당신을 위해 일하게 하세요.)

24. "The person who doesn't know where his next dollar is coming from usually doesn't know where his last dollar went."

(자신의 다음 달러가 어디에서 오는지 모르는 사람은 마지막 달러가 어디로 갔는지도 모릅니다.)

25. "You can't have a billion-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic."

(당신은 최저임금 수준의 근로 윤리를 가지고는 억만장자의 꿈을 꿀 수 없습니다.)

26. "Stop buying things and start buying time."

(물건을 사지 말고 시간을 사세요.)

27. "The distance between dreams and reality is called action."

(꿈과 현실 사이의 거리를 행동이라고 합니다.)

28. "Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs."

(자신의 꿈을 이루지 않으면 다른 누군가가 당신을 고용하여 그들의 꿈을 이루게 할 것입니다.)